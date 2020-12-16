Xiaomi India is all set to launch the Mi QLED 4K TV today. The company has not revealed the exact model that will be launched today but it is likely to be the Mi TV 5 Pro that was introduced in China last year. The upcoming Mi QLED 4K TV will take on the likes of Samsung, OnePlus and TCL. The online launch event will begin at 12 noon via Xiaomi India's official YouTube and social media accounts. Users can also watch the live streaming of the event by clicking on the below-embedded video. Xiaomi Mi 10T Series Now Available For Online Sale Via Amazon India.

In terms of specifications, the upcoming Mi 4K TV will get a QLED Quantum Dot screen display & expected to be powered by a 64-bit MediaTek chipset.

The smart TV is also likely to come with HDR support & will run on Android TV-based PatchWall operating system. Mi TV 5 Pro was launched in China with 4GB RAM + 64GB storage. So Mi QLED 4K TV could come with the same configuration.

Xiaomi Mi QLED 4K TV (Photo Credits: Twitter)

In terms of audio, the new smart TV could get 8W four-unit speakers along with four microphones to enable multi-dimensional voice recognition. Coming to the pricing, Mi TV 5 Pro is priced from CNY 3,699 (approximately Rs 41,600). So we expect the price of Mi QLED 4K TV to begin somewhere around it. More specifications and other details of Xiaomi's upcoming smart TV will be revealed during its launch event.

