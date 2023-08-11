New Delhi, August 11: Xiaomi is all braced up to launch its new Mix Fold 3 foldable phone in order to bite into the profitable pie of the fast growing foldable device market.

The Chinese tech major will be officially launching the Xiaomi Mix Fold 3 in its home market on August 14. As the launch of the device is imminent, the company has gone ahead revealing the primary specifications of the phone to create enough buzz around it. Xiaomi has not only confirmed the reveal date, but also about the foldable display and the battery life of the new upcoming Mix Fold 3. Read on to know the details. Apple’s iPhone 15 Series Launch Event Now Reported to Take Place on September 12; Check New Details Inside.

Xiaomi Mix Fold 3 – Officially Confirmed Key Details

Xiaomi has officially revealed that its upcoming Mix Fold 3 will be getting equipped with an 8.02-inch foldable AMOLED display with 2K resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. As per the company founder and CEO Lei Jun, the Mix Fold 3 also delivered an impressive battery life when a white, bright image was continuously kept on. The device is said to have offered 8 hours and 20 minutes of battery life during its tests, that is 52% longer as compared to the previous generation model.

Xiaomi Confirms Mix Fold 3 Details:

A sleek and lightweight foldable design + a flagship camera With the Summicron lens, #XiaomiMIXFold3 will bring exceptional optical capabilities that capture every detail in stunning clarity. 🟠📷🔴 #LeiJunAnnualSpeech #XiaomiLaunchAugust2023 pic.twitter.com/E9DZrLpvxI — Xiaomi (@Xiaomi) August 11, 2023

A sleek and lightweight foldable design ✨ + long-lasting battery life 🔋 #XiaomiMIXFold3 ensures you experience the best of both worlds.#LeiJunAnnualSpeech #XiaomiLaunchAugust2023 pic.twitter.com/YWJkzOcPqL — Xiaomi (@Xiaomi) August 11, 2023

The Mix Fold 3 is also claimed to offer a battery life of 1.34 days with good amount of usage owing to its dual-cell battery system technology and Xiaomi Surge chips. The company has yet not revealed the battery capacity, but it is thought to be a 4,800mAh battery pack with 67W wired and 50W wireless charging support. Amazon Declares It Has Digitised over 62 Lakh MSMEs, Created over 13 Lakh Jobs in India till Date.

The Xiaomi Mix Fold 3 will also be the first foldable phone from the brand to offer a quad-camera setup with Leica branding. It will feature a 50MP primary camera, which is expected to have a Sony lens. There will also be a periscope telephoto snapper as part of the quad-camera system.

The Xiaomi Mix Fold 3 will also boast of a new innovative hinge technology to enhance durability, reduced display crease and offer lighter and sleeker design as compared to its predecessors.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 11, 2023 02:16 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).