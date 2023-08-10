New Delhi, August 10: Tech giant Apple is likely to launch its much talked about and highly speculated iPhone 15 series next month. Hence, the number of reports surrounding the upcoming iPhone 15 series are also on the rise.

While recently, as per several leaks, the upcoming iPhone 15 range was tipped to be getting launched on September 13, the latest reports say otherwise. Read on to know about the latest speculations regarding the launch of the Apple iPhone 15 series. iPhone 15 Series Leak Updates: From USB Type-C Port to Multi-Action Button to Storage Capacity of Up to 2TB; Here’s All the Latest Speculations.

Apple’s iPhone 15 Series – Speculative Launch Date

Just recently it was revealed by some leaked reports that the Cupertino based tech behemoth is scheduling the launch of its next-gen iPhone range on September 13. However, as per latest reports, Apple has a choice of two probable launch dates for the iPhone 15 series – September 12 and 13. As per the reports, Apple will most probably choose 12th as the preferred launch date for the new iPhone range.

However, as per the other latest reports, in the internal emails of Apple's carrier partners, the employees are told not to take time off or leaves on Wednesday, September 13, owing to a "major smartphone announcement", which clearly indicates the launch of the iPhone 15 series. India Among Apple’s Top 5 Global Smartphone Markets for iPhone.

Nevertheless, according to some tipsters Apple is more likely to launch the new iPhone series on Tuesday, September 12. As till now there has been no word regarding the launch announcement of the iPhone 15 series from Apple, all that can be said at present, that while the launch will be in September, it can be on any date.

Apple's new iPhone 15 series will be comprising of the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max, similar to the model range of the current iPhone 14 series. The launch event will be conducted in the usual manner, which is a combination of both pre-recorded videos and mostly live presentations. The live audience will be present at Apple's campus, while the entire launch event will be live streamed online for the entire world to witness the arrival of the iPhone 15 series.

