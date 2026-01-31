Xiaomi Pad 8 Pro Global Launch Soon, Tablet Reportedly Coming With Snapdragon 8 Elite Processor; Check Details

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Beijing, January 31: The global variant of the Xiaomi Pad 8 Pro has been spotted on the Geekbench benchmarking platform, signalling that the Chinese manufacturer is preparing for an international release. This development follows the tablet’s recent appearance on the UAE’s TDRA certification database under the model number 25091RP04G.

The Geekbench listing provides the first concrete look at the hardware specifications for the international model. According to the database, the device will be equipped with 8 GB of RAM and is expected to be paired with a minimum of 256 GB of internal storage. The performance benchmarks show a single-core score of 2940 and a multi-core score of 8759, aligning closely with the Chinese version. Redmi Note 15 5G Launch Today in India Alongside Redmi Pad 2 Pro 5G Tablet; Check Expected Price, Confirmed Specifications and Features of Each Devices.

Xiaomi Pad 8 Pro Specifications

The scores confirm that the global Xiaomi Pad 8 Pro will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset. This 3 nm processor features an octa-core CPU with a peak clock speed of 4.32GHz. Designed for high-end performance, the chip allows the device to handle intensive tasks such as 4K video editing and high-resolution gaming, with Xiaomi previously claiming AnTuTu scores exceeding 3 million for the platform.

For the display, the tablet is expected to mirror the Chinese edition with an 11.2-inch 3.2K LCD screen. The panel offers a resolution of 3200 x 2136 and a 144Hz refresh rate. It also includes 12-bit colour depth and a peak brightness of 800 nits. To enhance the viewing experience, the hardware supports HDR10 and Dolby Vision, alongside TÜV eye protection and DC dimming to reduce strain.

Global Launch Expectations

While Xiaomi has not yet confirmed a specific date for the global debut, industry analysts suggest the launch could coincide with the international release of the Xiaomi 17 smartphone series. Recent leaks from European retailers indicate that the flagship smartphones are nearing a European release, which typically serves as a catalyst for the brand's ecosystem products like tablets. OnePlus Pad Go 2 Launched in India With 10,050mAh Battery; Check Price, Specifications and Features of New OnePlus Tablet

Pricing for the global market has not been finalised, though the device will likely be positioned as a premium competitor in the tablet space. In the Chinese market, the tablet is also available in a Matte Edition featuring AG nano-texture etching to reduce reflectivity by 70 per cent. It remains to be seen if this specific variant will be included in the global rollout.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Gizmochina), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 31, 2026 03:24 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).