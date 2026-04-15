OnePlus has officially confirmed the upcoming launch of the Ace 6 Ultra in China, a device engineered with a primary focus on high-performance gaming and extreme battery endurance. Following its recent appearance on China’s MIIT certification platform, the company released official images on Weibo, showcasing a design that incorporates specialized thermal management and a high-refresh-rate display developed in collaboration with BOE.

The Ace 6 Ultra is expected to debut later this month alongside a second "new form factor" product, which industry insiders suggest could be the brand's first dedicated gaming handheld. Realme 16 5G Sales Surge 150% Over Previous Generation, Smartphone Sets New Benchmark.

The OnePlus Ace 6 Ultra introduces a distinctive aesthetic featuring a 3D stereoscopic lithography process on the rear panel. This design allows for a traceable light path and includes an illuminated "Ace" branding that glows in a purple hue. The handset is shown in a dark grey colourway with a streamlined, compact camera island positioned in the top-left corner.

Beyond its appearance, the phone is built for sustained performance. It features a heat-insulating metal frame specifically designed to block thermal transfer to the user's hands during intense gaming sessions. The chassis also utilizes an "R-angle" design to improve ergonomics and comfort during horizontal orientation.

OnePlus Ace 6 Ultra Display and Processing Power

OnePlus has confirmed that the Ace 6 Ultra will feature a 165Hz AMOLED display. This panel, jointly developed with BOE, is intended to provide the fluid visuals necessary for competitive mobile gaming. While 165Hz is becoming a standard for OnePlus’s performance-tier devices, the integration here is paired with high-end internal hardware.

The smartphone is tipped to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9500 chipset. If confirmed, this would place the Ace 6 Ultra at the top of the performance charts, offering a flagship-grade alternative to the Snapdragon-powered series. The focus remains on raw power, targeting a demographic that prioritises frame rates and multitasking capabilities.

OnePlus Ace 6 Ultra: 8,000mAh Battery and Endurance

A defining feature of the Ace 6 Ultra is its reported 8,000mAh battery, a significant capacity that aims to deliver up to two days of heavy usage on a single charge. This move follows a growing trend in 2026 where manufacturers are prioritising battery density to support power-hungry 5G and AI features.

The device will support 100W fast charging, allowing the massive cell to be replenished relatively quickly. By combining a high-capacity battery with an efficient 6nm or 4nm chipset architecture, OnePlus is positioning the Ace 6 Ultra as a leading choice for users who travel or engage in long-form mobile entertainment without frequent access to power outlets.

Strategic Shift Toward Gaming Ecosystems

The launch of the Ace 6 Ultra signifies OnePlus’s deepening commitment to the gaming market. The potential unveiling of a companion gaming handheld suggests the company is looking to build a broader ecosystem of performance-oriented hardware. Vivo T5 Pro 5G Launch Today in India; Check Expected Specifications, Features and Price.

While the Ace 6 Ultra is initially targeted at the Chinese market, previous models in the Ace line have frequently been rebranded for international release under the "R" series. However, no official plans for a global launch have been confirmed. Prospective buyers are advised to monitor the official launch event for final pricing and regional availability details.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 15, 2026 12:09 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).