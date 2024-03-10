Zomato has announced a new dress code for female delivery drivers. Taking to X (formerly twitter), the food delivery app revealed the new dress code, a red kurta. Earlier on Instagram, Zomato unveiled the dress code with a caption that women delivery personnel can now opt for kurtas. It should be noted that the announcement was made on the International Women's Day, March 8. The decision comes after many women delivery partners expressed discomfort with the earlier dress code. Zomato Aims for 100% Deliveries Through EVs by 2033, Leading to Net Zero Emissions Across Food Ordering and Delivery Value Chain.

Zomato's New Dress Code for Women:

🚨 Zomato decided to introduce a new dress code for female delivery personnel. pic.twitter.com/68W0gmaxwY — Indian Tech & Infra (@IndianTechGuide) March 10, 2024

