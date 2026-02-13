Mumbai, February 13: Deepinder Goyal, the founder of Zomato, revealed on Wednesday that his recent initiative to rehire former employees has received an overwhelming response. Posting on the social media platform X, Goyal shared that over 8,000 emails have been sent to the dedicated "back@eternal.com" inbox in just one week. The outreach was aimed at individuals who were part of the "Eternal" journey, the internal name for the Zomato group, at various stages of its nearly 20-year history.

According to Goyal, the influx of messages was split almost equally between two groups. Approximately 4,000 emails came from former staff members, while the remaining 4,000 were from individuals who have never worked at the organisation but expressed a strong desire to join. The founder admitted that the scale of the response was entirely unexpected and that the content of the emails has been deeply personal and rich in historical context.

Deepinder Goyal on Personal Review and Emotional Stories

In his post, Deepinder Goyal emphasised that many of the emails are not merely job applications but detailed stories reflecting the company’s evolution. He noted that because "Eternal" is now in its late teens, much of the current leadership lacks context regarding employees who left five, ten, or fifteen years ago. Consequently, Goyal stated that he is the only person capable of fully understanding the history and deciding whom to respond to, making the task of reviewing 8,000 messages a significant challenge.

The founder assured applicants that every single email is being read, although he acknowledged that a quick turnaround is not humanly possible given the volume. "We are still going through every single one. It will take time," Goyal wrote, highlighting his commitment to maintaining a personal connection with those who have contributed to the brand’s growth over the decades.

Direct Communication Route for Former Direct Reports

For those who previously worked with him directly and are awaiting a reply, Deepinder Goyal suggested a more immediate communication channel. He encouraged these individuals to find his phone number and send a message via WhatsApp to expedite the reconnection process. This move has been widely viewed by industry observers as a sign of transparent leadership and a genuine attempt to rebuild past professional relationships.

Background of the ‘Eternal’ Rehiring Drive

The update follows an emotional appeal made by Goyal earlier this month, in which he stated that "the door is not closed" for any former employee, regardless of the circumstances of their departure. He acknowledged that at different points in the company’s journey, the environment or leadership may not have been ideal. By inviting former staff back, Goyal aims to strengthen the "Eternal" workforce with experienced individuals who already understand the core values of the business.

