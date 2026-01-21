Stocks to Buy or Sell Today, January 21, 2026: Persistent Systems and DCM Shriram Among Shares That May Remain in Spotlight on Wednesday

Gurugram, January 21: In a significant leadership transition, Eternal Limited—the parent company of Zomato and Blinkit—announced on Wednesday that Albinder Dhindsa will take over as the new Group CEO. He succeeds founder Deepinder Goyal, who is stepping down from the top executive role to serve as the company's Vice Chairman. The transition, effective February 1, 2026, marks a pivotal moment for the ₹2.35 lakh crore conglomerate as it shifts operational control to the man credited with turning Blinkit into a profitable powerhouse.

A Strategic Shift in Leadership

Deepinder Goyal’s decision to step aside comes at a time of financial strength for the company. In his letter to shareholders, Goyal explained that he is increasingly drawn to "high-risk exploration and experimentation"—ventures he believes are better suited for private exploration rather than within the constraints of a publicly listed firm. Deepinder Goyal Resigns as Group CEO of Zomato Parent Company Eternal; Blinkit’s Albinder Dhindsa Named Successor.

Goyal expressed immense confidence in Dhindsa, noting that the "centre of gravity for operating decisions" will now move to him. Dhindsa, who previously served as the CEO of Blinkit, is expected to maintain the group’s focus on day-to-day execution and long-term discipline.

Education and Professional Pedigree

Albinder Dhindsa’s ascent to the top of India’s tech ecosystem is backed by a formidable academic and professional background. Hailing from Patiala, Punjab, Dhindsa earned his Bachelor of Technology degree in Civil Engineering from IIT Delhi.

He later moved to the United States to further his education, obtaining an MBA from Columbia University in New York. His professional journey began with roles at URS Corporation and Cambridge Systematics before he joined Zomato as the Head of International Expansion in 2011. This early stint at Zomato provided him with the foundational insights into the food-tech industry that would later fuel his own entrepreneurial ventures.

Personal Life and Family

Dhindsa’s personal life is also closely intertwined with the company’s history. His wife, Akriti Chopra, was a long-time executive at Zomato, having served as the company’s Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and later as a co-founder. The couple’s shared history within the Zomato ecosystem has often been highlighted as a testament to their deep-rooted connection to the brand’s evolution. 'Wait for the Science': Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal Rebuts Criticism Over Experimental ‘Temple’ Device.

Net Worth and Business Impact

While specific real-time valuations of private wealth can fluctuate, industry reports estimate Albinder Dhindsa’s net worth to be in the range of ₹600 crore to ₹800 crore. A significant portion of his wealth is tied to his holdings in Blinkit (formerly Grofers) and the subsequent stock swap following its acquisition by Zomato in 2022.

Under his leadership, Blinkit recently achieved a major milestone by turning adjusted EBITDA profitable for the first time in the December quarter of 2025. This success was a primary catalyst for his elevation to the Group CEO role, as the parent company looks to replicate Blinkit’s efficiency across its entire portfolio.

Future Outlook

As Group CEO, Dhindsa will oversee the broader operations of Eternal, though he has clarified that Blinkit remains the group's "largest growth opportunity." While Goyal will continue to influence long-term strategy and governance as Vice Chairman, the day-to-day future of India’s most prominent quick-commerce and food delivery giant now rests in Dhindsa’s hands.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (News X), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

