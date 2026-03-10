Newly released bodycam footage captures the questioning and arrest of a 22-year-old student-teacher at an elementary school in the US state of Illinois after she sent a private Snapchat message joking about shooting a student. Kristen Volpe was taken into custody at John L. Hensey Elementary School on January 29, 2025, and charged with disorderly conduct. Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded after the social media app Snapchat flagged her post.

The incident began when a student approached Volpe and closed her laptop, deleting her lesson plan during class. Frustrated, Volpe sent a message in a private group chat with her boyfriend and two roommates. According to accounts from the investigation and bodycam, the post referenced the student and asked something to the effect of whether she should “shoot” him, using venting language and a gun emoji. It was not posted publicly. Snapchat’s automated systems detected the content as a potential threat and reported it to the FBI, which forwarded the information to local authorities. Deputies arrived at the school within about an hour. US Shocker: Lowell High School Math Teacher Under Investigation for Using ‘Financial Cost of Dating Overweight Girls’ in Quiz.

Bodycam Footage of the Questioning

In the footage posted to X in January, deputies are seen calmly questioning Volpe at the school. They asked if she had her phone and whether she had used Snapchat that day. Volpe cooperated, handing over her device. When shown the message, she immediately recognized it and acknowledged sending it.

"Oh, yes. Okay. Yeah. I’m realizing that was a bad joke. I did not mean it at all serious at all," she said, according to the video. Volpe explained she was venting about the student closing her laptop and emphasized that the comment was sent privately to just three people.

She repeatedly told officers she was not a violent person and was "very calm", describing the remark as stupid in hindsight. Deputies read Volpe her Miranda rights during the interaction. She remained cooperative and appeared shocked by the situation. US Shocker: Married Teacher Sent Disturbing Messages to a 17-Year-Old Student Before Having S*x With Him in Washington, Sentenced.

Bodycam Shows Arrest of Student-Teacher Who Joked About Shooting Student on Snapchat in Illinois

Kristen Volpe's Arrest and Charges

Following the interview, deputies placed Volpe under arrest for disorderly conduct. The bodycam shows them coordinating to secure her phone before transporting her to the Tazewell County Jail. Volpe was booked and spent time in a holding cell while prosecutors reviewed the case. She was released the following morning without posting bond, in line with Illinois’ SAFE-T Act.

During a phone call captured on bodycam, Volpe told her mother that she had made "a stupid post on Snapchat" that was a joke and that police had taken her into custody.

Illinois Student-Teacher Breaks Down During Arrest

No Threat Determined

Investigators and school officials determined that Volpe made the comment out of exasperation and had no actual intent to harm the student or anyone at the school. She was not considered a threat.

Washington District 50 Superintendent Chad Allaman notified parents via email about the incident and confirmed that Volpe would not return to the district to complete her student teaching assignment. No further court action has been reported in connection with the disorderly conduct charge.

