Mumbai, March 22: US President Donald Trump has amplified a comedy sketch from the newly launched Saturday Night Live UK, sharing a clip that portrays British Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer as intimidated (terrified) by him. Posting to his Truth Social platform on Sunday afternoon, March 22, Trump shared approximately two and a half minutes of the show's inaugural "cold open", which features a parody of the Prime Minister panicking over a phone call from the American leader.

The Truth Social Post by Donald Trump

The 79-year-old President shared the video without an accompanying caption, allowing the content of the skit to speak for itself. The clip was edited to focus on the interaction between the fictionalised versions of the two world leaders, notably cutting away before the comedians shifted to more critical jokes regarding the President's foreign policy and the ongoing regional conflict involving Iran. Iran Threatens To Close Strait of Hormuz and Hit Power Plants After Donald Trump’s 48-Hour Ultimatum.

Donald Trump Shares Saturday Night Live UK Sketch Showing Sir Keir Starmer Terrified

The post has already garnered significant engagement from Trump’s followers, many of whom viewed the share as a move to project strength and domestic dominance over a key international ally.

'Oh Golly': The Parody in Detail

The sketch, which aired Saturday night on Sky One to mark the UK premiere of the 50-year-old NBC franchise, features cast member George Fouracres as Sir Keir Starmer. Set in 10 Downing Street, the fake Prime Minister is seen alongside Deputy Prime Minister David Lammy, played by Hammed Animashaun. In the skit, Starmer is depicted as "scared" to speak with Trump, at one point exclaiming, "Oh golly—what if Donald shouts at me?" After briefly picking up the phone and hearing a voice mimicking Trump, the character hangs up, referring to the President as "scary, scary, wonderful" and asking his deputy, "Why is he so bloody difficult to talk to?"

Diplomatic Tensions as Background

The comedy sketch and Trump’s decision to share it come at a time of genuine diplomatic friction between London and Washington. Tensions have been heightened recently over the UK's refusal to send additional Royal Navy warships to the Strait of Hormuz to assist U.S. efforts in the escalating Iran conflict. The SNL UK sketch explicitly referenced this standoff, with the character of David Lammy urging the fake Prime Minister to "just be honest and tell him we can’t send any more ships." The parody highlights the "special relationship" under strain, with the Starmer character jokingly insisting, "I can change him!" Did Sir Keir Starmer Say UK ‘May Need To Go Into Lockdown’ if Meningitis Cases Keep Rising? Fact Check Reveals Truth.

Reception of SNL UK

The debut of Saturday Night Live UK has received generally positive reviews, with critics praising the show’s ambition in adapting the American format for a British audience. While some viewers initially feared the show might be "tepid cosplay" of the original, the Starmer-Trump opening was cited by many as a highlight of the 75-minute premiere. The program, overseen by Sky, has already been commissioned for an eight-episode run, with producers hoping the buzz generated by high-profile reactions - including the President’s social media activity - will bolster its viewership in the coming weeks.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 22, 2026 11:34 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).