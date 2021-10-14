On Roger Moore's Birth Anniversary, Looking at 5 His Best James Bond Movies Ranked Per IMDb (Photo Credit: MGM)

Roger Moore is known for his charming and witty personality on screen, and that is what made him the perfect candidate for James Bond. Moore’s Bond films had that certain type of charm to them. His Bond films took the campiness of the character and utilised them to the fullest which just made them perfect fun popcorn films. Jane Seymour Birthday: The Actress Who Escaped The 'Bond Girl Curse' By Changing Her Accent.

Roger Moore played the character for over 12 years which saw Bond take over most of his career. He played the character for the longest time until Daniel Craig recently broke his record. In those 12 years he gave us some really fun films, so to celebrate Roger Moore’s birth anniversary, we are taking a look at five of his best James Bond films ranked according to IMDb.

Octopussy (6.5)

Roger Moore in Octopussy

Perhaps Moore’s most grounded Bond film, (which again isn’t saying much) saw him take down an illegal jewel smuggling operation with a looming Nuclear threat brought on by the Octopussy organisation. It’s a fun film that while does have some issues, maintains itself as a really good watch.

The Man with the Golden Gun (6.7)

Roger Moore in The Man with the Golden Gun

Being targeted by the world’s most expensive assassin, Bond is forced to thwart off his attempts to kill him while trying to recover a solar cell technology. It’s a really fun film with some nice action scenes that culminate with a duel at the end.

For Your Eyes Only (6.7)

Roger Moore in For Your Eyes Only

Bond is again tasked with recovering a British vessel with weapons and encryption device in it, while uncovering a web of deceptions while a woman seeking the revenge for her parents murder is hot on his tail. Again the film didn’t really do much for the franchise as a whole, like rest of the Moore films it was still an enjoyable time. No Time To Die: From Casino Royale to Skyfall, All Previous Daniel Craig James Bond Films Ranked From Worst to Best!

Live and Let Die (6.8)

Roger Moore in Live and Let Die

Roger Moore’s first Bond film, Live and Let Die is as bonkers as a plot for a Bond film can get. Trying to stop down a drug organisation with the help of a tarot card reader? Tell me what about this doesn’t sound entertaining at all.

The Spy Who Loved Me (7.1)

Roger Moore in The Spy Who Loved Me

The Spy Who Loved Me in my opinion is the best out of Roger Moore’s run. Bond is again trying to recover nuclear warheads that were stolen while seeking the help of a KGB agent whose lover he killed. It has everything you would expect from a Bond film, the threat of world destruction, great romance and abundant amounts of action. The Spy Who Loved Me is a must watch for all Bond fans.

While Roger Moore is not with us anymore, his films, especially the James Bond one’s have brought us immense amounts of joy. With this we finish off the list and celebrate this great actor’s birth anniversary.

