A single lucky ticket sold in Delaware won the USD 231 million Powerball jackpot on Monday night, April 6, ending a multi-week run of drawings without a grand prize winner. While the top prize was claimed out of state, a Connecticut resident is also celebrating a significant win, having purchased a ticket worth USD 100,000 in the April 6 drawing.

Powerball Lottery Winning Numbers and Local Payouts

The winning numbers for Monday, April 6, 2026, were 7, 24, 37, 42, 57, and the Powerball was 5. The Power Play multiplier for the evening was 2X. The Connecticut-sold ticket matched four white balls and the red Powerball. Powerball Winning Numbers for Monday, March 9, 2026: Who Won the USD 47 Million Powerball Jackpot?

Powerball Winning Numbers for Monday, April 6, 2026:

While this combination normally carries a USD 50,000 prize, the player had opted for the Power Play feature for an additional USD 1, which doubled their winnings to a total of USD 100,000. At this time, the Connecticut Lottery has not released the specific location or retailer where the winning ticket was sold.

National Results and Next Drawing

The Delaware winner of the USD 231 million jackpot has the choice between an estimated annuity of USD 230.8 million or a one-time lump-sum cash payment of approximately USD 104.9 million. This was the only jackpot-winning ticket sold nationwide for the Monday drawing. Because the grand prize was claimed, the jackpot has now reset. The estimated jackpot for the next drawing on Wednesday, April 8, is USD 20 million, with a cash value of approximately USD 9.1 million. Shillong Teer Results Today, April 7 2026: Know Winning Numbers, Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

How To Claim Powerball Lottery Prizes

Winners in Connecticut have 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim their prizes. For a USD 100,000 win, the claimant must visit the Connecticut Lottery headquarters in Middletown. State lottery officials encourage all players to sign the back of their tickets immediately and check their numbers on the official CT Lottery website or mobile app.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 07, 2026 08:30 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).