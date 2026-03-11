Kolkata, March 11: The Mega Million Winning Numbers drawn on Tuesday night delivered a life-changing fortune as a single ticket in Illinois matched all six numbers to win the massive USD 533 million Mega Millions jackpot, ending a weeks-long run that had pushed the prize past the half-billion mark. Below is the Mega Million winning numbers for Tuesday, March 10.

Mega Million Winning Numbers for March 10, 2026

The Mega Million Winning Numbers for the Tuesday, March 10, 2026 drawing were 16, 21, 30, 35, and 65, with the Mega Ball 7.

Lottery officials confirmed that the winning ticket matched all five white balls along with the Mega Ball to secure the estimated USD 533 million grand prize. The jackpot winner can choose between receiving the prize as a 30-year annuity or a one-time lump sum cash option of about USD 244.2 million before taxes. Mega Millions Jackpot Result 2024: USD 1.1 Billion Mega Millions Jackpot Winner Is Person in New Jersey, Check Winning Numbers Drawn for One of the Largest Jackpot in US Lottery History.

Other Major Winners Across the US

Although the jackpot was won in Illinois, several players across the United States also won major prizes. Two tickets matched all five white balls to win the USD 1 million second-tier prize, while one of those tickets increased its payout to USD 3 million after using the Megaplier option. Mega Millions Jackpot: California Lottery Player Wins USD 1.22 Billion, 5th Largest Ever.

In Ohio, lottery officials reported thousands of smaller winners across multiple prize tiers. Prizes from USD 2 to several thousand dollars were won in the state, and players have been urged to check their tickets as some winnings may still be unclaimed.

Recent Mega Millions Jackpots

The USD 533 million jackpot adds to a series of large Mega Millions prizes in recent months. A USD 980 million jackpot was won in Georgia in November 2025, followed by a USD 90 million win in New Jersey in December 2025.

Lottery officials also recently introduced rule changes that increased the ticket price to USD 5, aiming to generate larger jackpots and improve overall prize structures. Under the new format, the jackpot now resets to a minimum USD 50 million after each grand prize win.

Next Mega Millions Drawing

With the jackpot now reset, the next Mega Millions drawing will take place on Friday, March 13, 2026. The starting jackpot is estimated at USD 50 million, with a cash option of approximately USD 23 million.

Mega Millions drawings are held every Tuesday and Friday at 11 p.m. ET and are played in 45 U.S. states, Washington D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

