Mumbai, March 10: The Powerball jackpot has climbed to an estimated USD 58 million after no tickets matched all six numbers in the Monday night drawing. With a cash value of approximately USD 26.8 million, the top prize continues to roll over following a recent high-profile win in Arkansas. The next drawing is scheduled for Wednesday, March 11, at 11 PM ET.

Monday’s Powerball Drawing Results

The winning numbers for the Monday, March 9, drawing were 22, 23, 28, 36, and 54, with a red Powerball of 13. The Power Play multiplier for the evening was 3X.

According to lottery officials, there were no jackpot winners, nor were there any tickets that matched all five white balls to claim the USD 1 million or USD 2 million secondary prizes. This lack of top-tier winners allowed the jackpot to jump from its previous USD 47 million starting point.

Recent Powerball Jackpot History

The current reset comes on the heels of a major win in the previous week. On Monday, March 2, a single ticket sold in Arkansas matched all numbers to claim a USD 251 million jackpot. While the winner has yet to publicly come forward, they will have the choice between 30 graduated annual payments or a one-time lump-sum cash payment of approximately USD 118 million before taxes. Since its inception in 1992, the Powerball jackpot has been hit nearly 200 times.

Powerball Winning Numbers for Monday, March 9, 2026:

Participation in Powerball Lottery and Regional Trends

Powerball is currently offered in 48 US jurisdictions, including 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and the US Virgin Islands. Only five states - Alabama, Alaska, Hawaii, Nevada, and Utah - do not participate in the game. Data from the multi-state lottery shows that Indiana, Missouri, Minnesota, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin remain the top five states with the highest number of historical jackpot winners.

Rules and Gameplay Information for Powerball Loyttery

Powerball tickets cost USD 2 per play. Players select five numbers from 1 to 69 and one red Powerball number from 1 to 26. An optional "Power Play" can be added for an additional USD 1, which multiplies non-jackpot winnings by 2, 3, 4, 5, or 10 times. Drawings are held every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday. You do not need to be a US citizen or resident to play. Anyone of legal age (usually 18+) can purchase a ticket from an authorized retailer while visiting a participating jurisdiction. Players can choose their own numbers or opt for a "Quick Pick" where the computer generates a random set.

