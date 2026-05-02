San Francisco’s ‘Zombie Drug’ Crisis: Horrific Video Shows Rows of Drugged-Out Addicts Frozen in the Streets

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San Francisco's drug epidemic has been thrust back into the spotlight after a chilling video resurfaced showing rows of drug addicts in a zombie-like state on 7th and Market Street in the infamous Tenderloin neighborhood and the internet cannot look away.

The footage, posted on X by longtime local street videographer JJ Smith and shared by NYPost, captures humans slumped over, covered in filth, and frozen in eerie positions along one of the city's most notorious blocks. While the San Francisco Police Department believes the clip was filmed several years ago, its viral spread is reigniting furious debate over the city's catastrophic handling of its drug and homelessness crises. ‘Zombie Drug’ Fears Rise as Man Seen Sitting Motionless for Nearly an Hour in Chandigarh (Watch Video).

San Francisco's Zombie Drug Crisis

A newly resurfaced video from San Francisco showed the frightening, zombie-like state of drug addicts in the once-shining downtown portion of the City by the Bay. https://t.co/Na7cU6Uh3p pic.twitter.com/oFsoN6n7xW — New York Post (@nypost) May 1, 2026

In the video, drug use is on full display. One individual is seen holding a glass pipe, openly admitting to using fentanyl and crystal meth. Another person tells Smith they traveled from Sacramento specifically because "the dope is cheaper" in San Francisco. The scenes have left viewers stunned, with social media users calling it "the start of the apocalypse."

"Why do we let tweakers litter the streets of what used to be one of the nicest cities in America?" one outraged user wrote. "Billions are stolen from California taxpayers and problem still not solved. Voters, you need to pay attention." 'Zombie' Drug Threat Looms Over UK: US Warns Britain of Xylazine Aka Tranq Dope Addiction That Makes People Act Like 'Zombies'.

Another user added, "This isn't compassion. This is a city government knowingly allowing people to waste away under a drug induced coma. People deserve so much better but better choices need to be made at the ballot box."

Despite increased enforcement, with the SFPD reporting over 14,392 arrests and the seizure of more than 1,259 pounds of narcotics since June 2023, San Francisco still ranks second in the nation for fatal drug overdoses per capita, trailing only Baltimore, according to the latest CDC data.

There is a glimmer of hope. Overdose deaths did fall to their lowest level in five years in 2025. But San Francisco Board of Supervisors member Matt Dorsey admits the city is still losing ground.

"What we are seeing right now is other counties are improving faster than San Francisco is," Dorsey said. "What I'm hoping is that we have to do everything we can to turn off the magnet and stop being a destination city for drug-related lawlessness."

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (NYPost), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 02, 2026 05:16 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).