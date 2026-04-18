A monthslong investigation by CNN has uncovered a growing online ecosystem where s*xual violence against women is being recorded, shared, and, in some cases, allegedly facilitated in real time through digital platforms and private chat groups. The investigation highlights how such networks continue to operate despite earlier high-profile crackdowns.

The report follows global attention on similar abuses exposed during the 2024 trial of Dominique Pelicot in France, where online coordination played a role in facilitating repeated s*xual assaults. While some platforms linked to that case were shut down, CNN found that comparable communities have persisted and, in some cases, expanded into new digital spaces. The netizens are calling these websites "Rape Academy". Amravati S*x Scandal: Ayaan Shaikh Tells Cops ‘Became Playboy After 1st Breakup’, Reveals Chilling Modus Operandi Involving Cafes, Trips.

‘Rape Academy’ Websites Exposed

According to the investigation, certain websites and chat groups have hosted large volumes of user-uploaded content depicting non-consensual or exploitative material. CNN reported that some forums openly normalise s*xual violence, with users exchanging messages describing abuse and discussing methods of drugging victims.

The report states that anonymity and encrypted communication tools have made it difficult for authorities to fully track participants or prevent the circulation of such content. S*x Racket Busted in Navi Mumbai: Prostitution Ring Operating from Spa Exposed; 7 Women, Including 4 Thai Nationals, Rescued.

One of the platforms referenced in the investigation is Motherless.com, which CNN reports contains tens of thousands of videos tagged in ways that suggest unconscious or incapacitated subjects. The website had around 62 million visits in February alone and whose core audience is in the United States.

The platform publicly describes itself as a “moral free file host,” but the legality of some content remains unclear. CNN said some videos have been widely viewed and shared within niche online communities.

Allegations of Drugging and Livestream Abuse

The investigation also found online discussions in which users allegedly shared advice on sedating partners and coordinating abuse. In some cases, individuals claimed to have livestreamed s*xual violence for payment, with cryptocurrency used as a method of transaction, according to CNN’s reporting.

One user allegedly claimed to operate a business selling substances described as “sleeping liquids,” though these claims could not be independently verified.

The report also includes accounts from survivors who discovered they had been drugged and assaulted by partners over extended periods. One woman, identified as Zoe Watts, told CNN she learned her husband had secretly drugged her using medication intended for their child before abusing her while she was unconscious.

She described the revelation as life-altering, saying it fundamentally changed her understanding of trust and personal safety within relationships.

Investigators say the findings highlight how anonymity, encrypted messaging platforms, and decentralised content hosting have enabled the persistence of abusive networks online.

CNN noted that while some platforms have been taken down following earlier scandals, similar communities continue to reappear across different domains and services, making enforcement challenging.

Authorities in multiple countries have previously taken action against similar networks, but experts cited in the investigation say enforcement remains difficult due to jurisdictional gaps and the use of anonymised communication tools.

CNN’s reporting suggests that the issue is part of a broader and evolving digital safety challenge, with survivors and investigators calling for stronger monitoring and accountability from platforms.

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