When will Aliens.gov site go Live What is the expected Content (File Image)

The decades-long wall of government silence regarding Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena (UAP) isn’t just cracking, it’s being demolished. As of April 20, 2026, the digital infrastructure for what enthusiasts are calling the "Great Declassification" is officially in place with the registration of Alien.gov and Aliens.gov.

For the "Mystery and Science" community, this represents a pivot from whispered leaks to official, searchable data. Here is the definitive timeline, the official statements, and the anomalous content expected to drop.

The 'Aliens.gov' Launch: When Does the Countdown End?

The domains Aliens.gov and Alien.gov were officially registered by the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) on March 18, 2026. While the URL currently displays a placeholder, the "Live" date is closer than many realize. Also Read: Alien.gov and Aliens.gov Domains Registered by US After Donald Trump’s Promise Over ‘UFO’ Files.

The Presidential Timeline: On April 17, 2026, speaking in Phoenix, President Trump told a captivated crowd, "We’ve found many very interesting documents... the first releases will begin very, very soon."

US President Donald Trump on UFO Files: Very, Very Soon

The Window: Historically, federal domains move from registration to public launch within 3 to 4 months. Industry insiders are eyeing July 2026, a month that mirrors the anniversary of the 1947 Roswell incident, as the prime target for the site's grand opening.

What’s Inside Aliens.gov? The "Anomalous" Content

Unlike the dry, technical archives of AARO.mil (the military-only portal), Aliens.gov is being designed for public transparency. According to recent executive directives, the site will likely host:

1. The "Historical Record" (1945–Present)

Following the February 2026 executive order, the Department of War (formerly the DOD) is identifying files spanning 80 years. This includes the "Blue Book" era and, potentially, previously suppressed files from the 1950s Washington D.C. "flyovers." Also Read: UFO Bombshell: Anna Paulina Luna Demands 46 Secret UAP Videos Showing Possible ‘Non-Human’ Craft.

2. High-Resolution "Sensor Data"

The scientific community, led by figures like Harvard’s Avi Loeb, has demanded more than grainy videos. Expected content includes:

Multispectral Imagery: High-resolution footage captured via satellite and advanced military sensors that show craft performing "instantaneous acceleration."

Transmedium Records: Data tracking objects that transition seamlessly from space into the deep ocean.

3. The "Unresolved" Database

Out of the 2,000+ reports currently held by the All-domain Anomaly Resolution Office (AARO), nearly 1,000 remain "unresolved." Aliens.gov is expected to provide an interactive dashboard for these cases, allowing users to filter by altitude, shape, and velocity.

Official Statements on UFO File: "Stay Tuned"

The tone from the White House has been uncharacteristically playful yet firm. When pressed for a specific launch date last month, White House deputy press secretary Anna Kelly simply responded with "Stay tuned!" accompanied by an alien emoji.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has similarly signaled that the military is ready to comply with the declassification mandate, marking a sharp departure from the Pentagon’s traditional "no comment" stance.

Why the Science Matters

While "Aliens.gov" leans into the mystery, the scientific implications are profound. If the site releases raw telemetry data, it will allow independent physicists to study propulsion systems that appear to operate without wings or visible exhaust. Also Read: Who Are the 11 US Scientists Missing or Dead Under ‘Unexplained Circumstances’?.

As President Trump noted during his April 17th address, the process is "well underway." For the first time in history, the question isn't whether the truth is out there, it's whether we can handle it once it's uploaded.

Disclaimer: The information in this article regarding Aliens.gov is based on current government domain registrations, public official statements, and reported legislative directives as of April 2026. While the domain has been officially registered by the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), the specific launch date and final data sets remain subject to change based on national security reviews and federal declassification protocols. This article is for informational purposes and does not constitute an official government announcement. At LatestLY, we will continue to monitor the Aliens.gov domain. Check back for live updates the moment the first declassified file goes live.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA)), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 20, 2026 10:24 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).