Delhi, December 30: Amazon has removed a photoshopped image of Prince George that was being used to advertise a £19.99 toy machete and axe. The image which was used was originally taken by Matt Porteous and released by the Royal Family on Prince George’s third birthday in 2016.

The 2016 image appears to have been hijacked to promote a wooden machete and axe set sold by a firm called Zhou-long. King Charles III Features on New Banknotes Unveiled by Bank of England, Becomes Second British Monarch to Have His Photo on Currency (See Pics)

After removing the controversial image, the e commerce giant said that any seller who does not follow its rules would be 'subject to action including potential removal of their account', reported The Sun.

In the controversial image, George appears in shorts and a striped jumper with a whale motif. The photo was taken at the Waleses' rural retreat, Anmer Hall in Norfolk. He was captured wearing a £29.40 striped jumper by Pepa & Co partnered with Trotters shoes. Drone Delivery: Amazon Starts Delivering Orders by Drones in US States, Aims To Fly Out Packages to Customers Within 60 Minutes

Frank Aldridge spotted the picture while shopping for Christmas presents for his grandchildren and said he nearly dropped his cup of tea when he stumbled upon the image. He said to The Sun that 'I don’t suppose this has the royal seal of approval.'

Earlier on July 21 Prince George turned nine on and a new official photograph was released in celebration of the day. The photograph was taken by his mother, the Princess of Wales.

