Moscow, April 5: Governor of Russia's Murmansk region Andrei Chibis, who was stabbed in the stomach after a meeting in the town of Apatity on Thursday, is in a "serious condition".

Chibis, 45, is in a serious condition and is being operated on in the intensive care unit, Yuri Shiryaev, chief doctor of the Apatity-Kirov Hospital, was quoted by Xinhua news agency as saying on Friday. The attacker, identified as Alexander Bydanov, was detained by security guards on the spot. Russia: Murmansk Governor Andrei Chibis Stabbed in Stomach, His Condition Remains Critical; Attacker Arrested.

According to the governor's spokesperson, the attack happened suddenly and the perpetrator did not make any demands or shout any slogans. He was quickly apprehended by a Russian National Guard (Rosgvardiya) officer. Investigation is underway to determine the causes and motives.

