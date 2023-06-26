Colombo, June 26: Sri Lanka will have a five-day bank holiday from June 29 to July 3 to provide time for domestic debt restructuring, an official said. Sri Lankan Central Bank Governor Nandalal Weerasinghe told the media that bank transactions would not be affected during that period. Sri Lanka Resolved Most of Its Problems with Support from Indian Govt Led by Modi: Minister Rajapakshe.

Earlier, Weerasinghe emphasized that financial sector stability was a key objective of the central bank, and measures would be taken to ensure the protection of public deposits and the overall stability of the banking system.

Sri Lanka announced a suspension of foreign debt repayments in April 2022 when it was hit by its worst financial crisis since independence. Ex-Sri Lanka President Ordered Police Records Destroyed to Stall Mass Grave Probes, Report Alleges.

The International Monetary Fund in March this year approved a 48-month extended arrangement under the Extended Fund Facility to support Sri Lanka's economic policies and reforms.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 26, 2023 02:49 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).