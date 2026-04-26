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World WORLD Israel: 2 Former Israeli Prime Ministers Naftali Bennett and Yair Lapid Agree To Merge Parties Against PM Benjamin Netanyahu Former Israeli Prime Ministers Naftali Bennett and Yair Lapid announced on Sunday that they will merge their respective political movements into a single faction ahead of the upcoming national elections. The alliance is a strategic effort to consolidate the opposition and unseat long-serving Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

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Jerusalem, April 26: Two Israeli political heavyweights on Sunday said they would join forces in upcoming elections in a shared effort to unseat longtime Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Naftali Bennett and Yair Lapid served as prime ministers in a rotation agreement as part of a coalition government they formed in 2021. They now plan to merge their parties into single faction headed by Bennett.

“The move is intended to unite the bloc, put an end to internal divisions and focus all efforts on winning the critical upcoming elections,” Lapid's Yesh Atid party said in a statement. Bennett and Lapid scheduled a joint news conference later on Sunday. Benjamin Netanyahu Health Update: Israel PM Reveals He Was Diagnosed With Prostate Cancer, Says Now in ‘Excellent Health’.

The 2021 coalition agreement ended 12 years of Netanyahu rule. Bennett served as prime minister for the first year until their coalition fractured. Lapid then held the top job as caretaker prime minister for the final six months until new elections brought Netanyahu back to power. Lapid has served as Israel's opposition leader since that time, while Bennett took a break from politics. ‘Benjamin Netanyahu Wanted Us To Strike’: Ex-US Top Official Reveals 3 Presidents Rejected Israeli PM’s Iran War Push Before Donald Trump Agreed.

The two men have ideological differences. Bennett is an Orthodox Jew with hard-line views toward the Palestinians, while Lapid is secular and seen as more moderate. But they enjoyed a close working relationship during their short-lived coalition. Their alliance is aimed at uniting a fragmented opposition that appears to have little in common beyond their shared hostility toward Netanyahu.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 26, 2026 08:45 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).