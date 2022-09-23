A video of a man punching a flight attendant in a Los Angeles-bound airplane is going viral on social media. The awful incident took place on a Cabo to LAX flight when the man, upset over being told not to use the restroom of the first-class cabin, attacked the flight attendant. In the video, a man in a Hawaiian shirt can be seen running on the aisle. Later on, he punches the flight attendant from behind. He is then seen walking back to his seat. According to reports, the man was restrained and zip-tied by other passengers and the crew. He was later arrested upon touchdown, the report added.

Passenger Punches Flight Attendant:

Violence in the air: a friend was travelling from Cabo to LAX, when a passenger hit a flight attendant for not letting use him the first class bathroom. He was later restrained by other passengers and arrested upon touchdown. The video shot was by Barrie Livingstone pic.twitter.com/PntVqWyWs9 — Saad Mohseni (@saadmohseni) September 22, 2022

