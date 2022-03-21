Beijing, March 21: A China Eastern flight, carrying 133 people onboard, crashed on Monday in the Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, according to emergency officials.

The Boeing 737 aircraft crashed in Tengxian County in the city of Wuzhou, causing a mountain fire, Xinhua news agency quoted the regional emergency management department as saying. China Eastern Airlines Plane Carrying 133 People Crashes in Southern China.

Rescuers have been assembled and were approaching the site. The number of casualties were not immediately known.

According to a BBC report, Flight MU5735 was scheduled to leave Kunming at 1.15 p.m. and was en route to Guangzhou.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 21, 2022 02:39 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).