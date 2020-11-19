Beijing, Nov 19: Five miners were confirmed dead following a coal mine flooding last week in north China's Shanxi Province, local authorities said on Thursday.

Rescue work finished at 11:57 p.m. on Wednesday as bodies of the five trapped workers were retrieved from a coal mine shaft operated by the Maohua Wantongyuan Coal Mining Co. Ltd. in the city of Shuozhou, according to the rescue headquarters. Colombia Coal Mine Blast: 11 Dead, 4 Injured at Accidental Explosion in Cucunuba.

A total of 91 miners were working in the shaft when the mishap took place on November 11. Among them, 86 were lifted out of the shaft, and five were trapped, Xinhua news agency reported.

Five involved in the accident have been put under coercive measures by the police.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 19, 2020 08:50 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).