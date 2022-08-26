Lhasa, August 26: Chinese authorities in Tibet have detained a Tibetan man for possessing a picture of the Dalai Lama, Tibets foremost Buddhist spiritual leader who has been living in exile since 1959, media reports said.

Karma Samdup of Sernye township of Nagchu county had a picture of the 14th Dalai Lama around his neck and hanging in his car when authorities arrested him on August 12, a Tibetan living in exile, who requested anonymity, said, RFA reported.

"His arrest is part of the Chinese government's Strike Hard Campaign where they are cracking down on Tibetans. As of now we don't have much information on Samdup's whereabouts," the source said. Tibetan Spiritual Leader Dalai Lama Arrives in Delhi After 3 Years.

"He was arrested amidst tight restrictions placed in Lhasa recently. The Chinese government arrested him for the �separatist act' of possessing a picture of the Dalai Lama," said the source, RFA reported. Information about where Karma Samdup is being held was not available.

The Strike Hard Campaign is an effort by the Chinese government to target advocates of Tibet's separation from China. The campaign started in 1996 and has resulted in the disappearance, torture and long prison sentences of participants of non-violent political and religious activity, according to New York-based Human Rights Watch.

In January the Chinese authorities ordered that Tibetans looking for work in the public sector must renounce all ties to the Dalai Lama as a condition for employment.

Youdon, another young Tibetan, was arrested on July 11 for possession of the Dalai Lama's photograph. Authorities had been on high alert in the day's surrounding the Dalai Lama's 87th birthday on July 6, RFA reported.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 26, 2022 09:18 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).