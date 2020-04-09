United States reports nearly 2,000 Coronavirus deaths for the second day in a row: AFP news agency quoting Johns Hopkins.

Mumbai, April 9: United States President Donald Trump on Wednesday expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for approving the export of hydroxychloroquine to the US. In a statement issued on Twitter, Trump credited Modi for displaying exemplary leadership by taking a decision in the interest of the "humanity".

The number of cases continues to rise in India. The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Wednesday said that the total number of coronavirus cases in the country has jumped to 5,247. Out of which, 4,714 are active cases and 149 people have succumbed to death.

On the occasion of Shab-e-Barat -- a festival observed by various sects of the Muslim community, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar and their Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal extended greetings. Kejriwal, while wishing, reiterated the appeal to offer all prayers from inside their homes.

On Wednesday, Deputy Commissioner, Sharat B said that "It has come to our knowledge that in some private hospitals in Karnataka's Kalaburagi city, the information about patients who have coronavirus like symptoms are not being reported on time to us. Cases are being brought to ESIC hospital late."

Keep an eye on this space for all the latest updates that take place throughout the day.