Section 144 CrPC to remain imposed in Ghaziabad district till 31st May 2020. This period can be reduced or cancelled as per the situation.

One new COVID-19 positive case & 1 death reported in Odisha today. The total number of positive cases in the state is now at 177, of which 115 are active cases while 60 patients have recovered. The death toll is at 2: State Health Department.

Mumbai, May 6: In one of the biggest news on Tuesday, the Central Government increased the excise duties by Rs 10 per litre on petrol and Rs 13 per litre on diesel. Retail sale prices of petrol and diesel will, however, not change on account of this increase in duties. These duty rate changes will come into effect from today. In another news, Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao announced the extension of lockdown in Telangana to May 29.

In view of the rising coronavirus cases, BMC announced that all non-essential shops in Mumbai will remain shut, including liquor shops. Only essential item stores like grocery shops and medical stores/chemist shops will be allowed to be open. The decision was taken after it was seen that people were flouting the social distancing norms.

The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Tuesday extended the detention of People’s Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti by three more months under Public Safety Act (PSA). Mehbooba Mufti has been under detention for nine months since the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir. Her detention was about to expire on May 5.

116 people returned to Paschim Medinipur district in West Bengal from Rajasthan's Ajmer on Tuesday night. They were brought from Dankuni Junction railway station in four government buses.