London, December 18: The University of Oxford has said it vaccine against coronavirus (COVID-19) infection induces a better immune response when two full doses are taken instead of a full-dose followed by a half-dose booster, according to a Reuters report. Earlier, interim late-stage trial results showed higher efficacy when a half dose is followed by a full dose, compared to a two full-dose regime. Oxford-AstraZeneca Ready for ‘Mix-Match’ COVID-19 Vaccine Trial With Russia’s Sputnik V: Reports.

On Thursday, the University of Oxford, which developed the COVID-19 vaccine with Swedish-British pharmaceutical major AstraZeneca, released details from the phase 1/2 clinical trials without mentioning the half dose/full dose regime. However, the varsity the half dose/full dose regime was “unplanned” but received approval from the regulators. COVID-19 Vaccine Update: Oxford University Coronavirus Vaccine ‘Encouraging’ for Older Age Groups.

"The booster doses of the vaccine are both shown to induce stronger antibody responses than a single dose, the standard dose/standard dose inducing the best response," the university said in a statement. The COVID-19 vaccine "stimulates broad antibody and T cell functions," it said after publishing further data from the phase I/II clinical trials.

AstraZeneca had said that positive high-level results from an interim analysis of clinical trials of the COVID-19 vaccine candidate in the UK and Brazil showed it was highly effective in preventing the disease. In India, the Serum Institute of India will manufacture and produce the COVID-19 vaccine, developed by Oxford-AstraZeneca. It has applied for emergency use authorisation (EUA) to Drug Controller General of India (DCGI).

