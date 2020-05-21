DDF Millennium Millionaire Draw: Indian Wins a Million Dollars in Dubai Duty Free Draw

DDF Millennium Millionaire Draw (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Dubai, May 21: An Indian businessman is the latest winner in the Dubai Duty Free (DDF) million dollar draw.

Rajan Kurian, 43, from Kottayam, Kerala, won the DDF Millennium Millionaire draw on Wednesday, reports Gulf News.

Speaking to Gulf News from Kottayam, he said he was grateful for the win, considering the gloomy circumstances prevailing in the world with the coronavirus pandemic. Dubai Duty Free Jackpot: Indo-Canadian Man Mukhtar M Wins $1 Million Prize.

"I will set aside a good part of my win to help needy. I feel grateful with the win but I need to share it people who need it," he said.

Kurian, a businessman in Kerala dealing in the construction sector, also said some of the money will go into growing his business.

"The last few months have been tough with the COVID-19 situation," he said. "My business has come to a standstill. This money will be put to good use."