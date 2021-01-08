Washington, January 8: US President Donald Trump returned to Twitter on Thursday with a video acknowledging that Joe Biden would be the next US president. Twitter unlocked President's account on Thursday. In the video, Trump said that he was focused on a peaceful transition of power. The video was seen 1.4 million times within 15 minutes of posting.

In the wake of the violence at the US Capitol, Trump's social media accounts on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram were blocked. Facebook on Thursday further extended the block placed on the Facebook and Instagram accounts of outgoing US President Donald Trump indefinitely or at least for the next two weeks, till his presidency ends. US President Donald Trump Banned from Facebook & Instagram till End of His Tenure and 'Perhaps Indefinitely,' Says CEO Mark Zuckerberg.

Donald Trump's first tweet after returning to the platform:

The US Congress on Thursday affirmed the win of President-Elect Joe Biden. Following this Trump conceded his defeat and released a statement assuring, “Even though I totally disagree with the outcome of the election, and the facts bear me out, nevertheless, there will be an orderly transition on January 20".

