Washington DC, July 28: Twitter has suspended Donald Trump Jr from sharing any videos after he shared "potentially harmful information" of doctor claiming that hydroxychloroquine is a cure for the novel coronavirus infection. In the clip, doctors from America’s Frontline Doctors share how hydroxychloroquine, an anti-malarial, was successful in treating COVID-19. Donald Trump Again Pushes Unproven Drug as COVID-19 Treatment.

“BREAKING: @Twitter & @jack have suspended @DonaldJTrumpJr for posting a viral video of medical doctors talking about Hydroxychloroquine. Big Tech is the biggest threat to free expression in America today & they’re continuing to engage in open election interference – full stop,” said Republican strategist Andrew Surabian.

Andrew Surabian Tweet:

BREAKING: @Twitter & @jack have suspended @DonaldJTrumpJr for posting a viral video of medical doctors talking about Hydroxychloroquine. Big Tech is the biggest threat to free expression in America today & they're continuing to engage in open election interference - full stop. pic.twitter.com/7dJbauq43O — Andrew Surabian (@Surabees) July 28, 2020

Twitter has confirmed that it has suspended Donald Trump Jr's account, adding that the account has "not been permanently suspended." The tech giant has now asked the President's son to delete the tweet. The video has already been removed from the public view.

The same post was also shared by President Donald Trump but was not suspended by Twitter. Instead, the microblogging site removed the post in question from the President's account.

