Washington, September 15: US President Donald Trump on Monday vowed that any attack by Iran would be met with a response "1,000 times greater in magnitude", according to an AFP report. He made this statement after reports that Iran planned to avenge the killing of top general Qasem Soleimani.

He tweeted, "Any attack by Iran, in any form, against the United States will be met with an attack on Iran that will be 1,000 times greater in magnitude!" Iran President Hassan Rouhani Warns US of Consequences Over Qasem Soleimani's Killing in Airstrike.

In January, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani had warned the US of consequences over the death of Qasem Soleimani. He was quoted saying "The Americans were not aware of the big mistake they made; they will face the consequences of their crime, not only today but also in the coming years."

Donald Trump Vows Any Attack by Iran to Be Met With '1000 Times Greater in Magnitude'

#BREAKING Trump vows '1,000 times greater' response to any Iran attack pic.twitter.com/T871Jp75JB — AFP news agency (@AFP) September 15, 2020

Soleimani, the Quds Force chief and the architect, was killed alongside Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, the deputy leader of the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF), an Iraqi militia in January this year. Gen. Soleimani was in charge of Iran's foreign policy strategy as the head of the Quds Force, an elite wing of the IRGC, which the US has designated as a terror organisation.

(With additional inputs from IANS)

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 15, 2020 09:43 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).