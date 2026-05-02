Dutch Princesses Catharina-Amalia and Alexia Assassination Plot Foiled; Suspect Found With Axes Engraved ‘Sieg Heil’

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A 33-year-old man suspected of planning to kill two members of the Dutch royal family has been taken into custody in the Netherlands, after authorities foiled an alleged assassination plot targeting Princess Catharina-Amalia and her younger sister Princess Alexia.

The suspect, who faces a preliminary court hearing on Monday, was found in possession of two axes engraved with the words "Alexia", "Mossad", and "Sieg Heil" - the verbal salute associated with the Nazi regime. A handwritten note bearing the names "Amalia", "Alexia", and the word "bloodbath" was also found on him at the time of his arrest in The Hague in February. Authorities have described him as a suspected far-right extremist. No motive has been officially revealed so far.

Royal Family Continues King's Day Celebrations Despite Security Threat

Despite the gravity of the security situation, the Dutch royal family went ahead with their Koningsdag - King's Day - celebrations on Monday, joining street festivities, greeting well-wishers, and taking to the ice. The national holiday marks the 59th birthday of King Willem-Alexander. Princess Catharina-Amalia Targeted in Deepfake P*rn Attack; Cybercriminals Circulate Morphed Videos of Future Queen of the Netherlands.

A Pattern of Threats Against Princess Catharina-Amalia

This is not the first time Princess Catharina-Amalia has faced serious security threats. In 2020, she was forced into hiding after a man directed violent and threatening messages at her. Two years later, she had to vacate her student accommodation in Amsterdam due to safety concerns and retreated to the heavily fortified royal palace in The Hague.

Queen Maxima described the impact on her daughter, saying she could not live in Amsterdam or go outside the palace freely, adding that it had enormous consequences on her life. Reza Pahlavi Attacked: Exiled Iranian Crown Prince Splattered With Tomato Sauce in Berlin (Watch Video).

Drug Cartel Threat Forced Princess Into Exile in Madrid

The threats escalated further when intercepted communications suggested that drug cartels had identified Princess Catharina-Amalia as a potential kidnapping target, alongside then-Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte. Fearing for her safety, the princess - who is fluent in Spanish - fled the Netherlands entirely and spent a year living in Madrid.

Europe's Most Feared Drug Lord and the Shadow Over the Palace

The cartel threat was linked to Ridouan Taghi, once considered Europe's most feared drug lord. Taghi received a life sentence in 2024 following the conclusion of the Marengo Trial, in which he was convicted of five murders. Even while behind bars, he was believed to have orchestrated contract killings connected to the trial, including the murders of a lawyer, a television journalist, and the brother of a key prosecution witness.

Princess Catharina-Amalia eventually returned home in 2024 after stronger protective measures were put in place. Reflecting on her years of restricted freedom, she said openly, "I miss normal life, the life of a student. Walking the streets, going to a store."

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (AOL.com), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 02, 2026 11:01 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).