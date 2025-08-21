Amsterdam, August 21: Princess Catharina-Amalia of the Netherlands, heir to the Dutch throne, has once again become the victim of a deepfake pornography attack. The 21-year-old princess’s face was digitally superimposed onto porn actors’ bodies using artificial intelligence (AI), with the manipulated videos shared on platforms such as MrDeepFakes, a site that has now been shut down.

According to The Daily Beast report, the FBI worked alongside Dutch authorities to take down the websites hosting the digitally generated pornographic material. Investigators revealed that the platforms were also circulating AI-generated pornographic content involving around 70 other Dutch women. Despite the shutdown, no arrests have been made so far. Dutch outlet Seher Og Hor reported that the princess had a "starring role" in the fabricated videos. Iqra Hasan Deepfake Video Row: Nuh Youngsters Share AI-Generated Obscene Video of Samajwadi MP on Facebook, Made To Apologise on Camera by Panchayat.

Not the 1st Time Princess Catharina-Amalia of the Netherlands Fell Victim to Deepfake Attack

This is not the first time the future queen has been targeted. In 2022, similar morphed videos of Catharina-Amalia were circulated online. Ironically, her undergraduate thesis at the University of Amsterdam addressed the very issue of deepfakes and their clash with European fundamental rights.

Who Is Princess Catharina-Amalia of the Netherlands

Born on 7 December 2003 in The Hague, Catharina-Amalia Beatrix Carmen Victoria is the eldest daughter of King Willem-Alexander and Queen Máxima. She has held the title Princess of Orange since 2013, marking her as the heir apparent to the Dutch throne. Having recently completed her bachelor’s degree in Politics, Psychology, Law and Economics (PPLE), she is set to pursue law studies this fall. Scarlett Johansson Warns Against Misuse of AI After Deepfake Video Featuring Her and Other Celebrities, Businessmen Surfaces Protesting Against Kanye West.

Under Dutch law, creating pornographic deepfakes is a criminal offence punishable by up to one year in prison for first-time offenders.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 21, 2025 04:26 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).