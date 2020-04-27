Kings Day 2020 In Netherlands: How To Wish Happy 'Koningsdag' in Dutch on The Birthday of King Willem-Alexander

King of Netherlands Willem-Alexander (Photo Credits: Facebook)

Amsterdam, April 26: The King’s Day is celebrated every year on April 27 in Netherlands. Dutch celebrated the King’s Day as the reigning King of the Netherlands, Willem-Alexander was born on this day. The people of Netherlands also call the day Koningsdag. Dutch have a typical accent to pronounce Koningsdag. Click here to know the actual pronunciation of how to wish King’s Day. Dutch have been celebrating the day since 2014, almost a year, after Willem-Alexander became the king. India Very Important for Netherlands, Can Collaborate in Agriculture, Water Management: Dutch King Willem-Alexander.

People typically wish someone a fijne Koningsdag or prettige Koningsdag. Fijne is pronounced like fine-uh, and prettige is more like pray-tuch-eh. People wearing orange-coloured clothes, throng streets in the Netherlands to celebrate the day. They even don orange wigs or make-up. The revellers enjoy and drink on King’s day. Dutch also raise royal wartime slogans. Gateway of India Lit Up with Special Dutch Theme to Welcome King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima of Netherlands.

Willem-Alexander was born in Utrecht as the oldest child of Princess Beatrix and diplomat Claus van Amsberg. He became Prince of Orange as heir apparent upon his mother's accession as Queen on April 30, 1980. Willem-Alexander succeeded her mother following her abdication on April 30, 2013.