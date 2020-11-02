Washington, November 2: The high-stake presidential election in United States, which drew attention from all parts of the world, will end tomorrow. November 3 is the final day for electorate in the US to register their mandate. All eyes are set on the Electoral College, whose arithmetic allowed Donald Trump to clinch a shock victory in 2016 despite losing the popular vote. US Elections 2020: How is The President Elected? What is The Electoral College? 5 Questions Answered.

With less than 24 hours remaining for the "voting day" to begin, the electorate in one of the world's largest democracy remain intrigued by what the pollsters have to say. While Democratic Party's Joe Biden has been leading in the predicted popular vote count, all eyes are set on how the contest culminates in the electoral college.

According to FiveThirtyEight (538) Poll Ratings Agency -- which compiles and computes data received from nearly a dozen credible surveys, Biden is likely to win 348 Electoral College votes, way higher than the 270 required to claim victory in the presidential elections. Trump, on the other hand, is expected to be restricted at 190 votes.

Electoral College Map 2020 Projection

Out of the 50 provinces, in the US, the 538 polls predict Biden to win 29 states including the District of Columbia. Trump, on the other hand, is estimated to register a victory in 21 provinces. Notably, a victory in swing states and big-ticket states is more crucial that the number of total state-wise wins. Here is the state-wise prediction.

Vermont (3 electoral college votes): Biden predicted to win 67.5 percent votes, Trump 30 percent.

Wyoming and Montana (3 electoral college votes): Trump estimated to win 65.8 percent and 52.2 votes, respectively.

Hawaii (4 electoral college votes): Biden ahead with predicted vote share of 67.2 percent, Trump expected to win 31.3 percent votes.

West Virginia (5 electoral college votes): Trump predicted to win 64.1 percent votes, Biden 34.1 percent.

Oklahoma (7 electoral college votes): Trump expected to be voted by 62 percent in state, Biden to gain vote of 36.8 percent.

Arkansas and Mississippi(6 electoral college votes each): Trump ahead in polls with likely vote share of 60.6 and 56.8 percent, respectively.

Idaho (4 electoral college votes): Trump is expected to win with 59.9 percent votes, whereas, Biden is expected to bag 37.3 percent of the state's electoral share.

North Dakota, South Dakota and Montana (3 electoral college votes each): Trump is predicted the winner in these three states, with a projected vote share of 59.6, 57.6 and 52.2 percent, respectively.

Massachusetts (11 electoral college votes): Biden leads in 538 survey with 66.8 percent of predicted vote share. Trump likely to be backed by 31.7 percent voters.

Maryland (10 electoral college votes): The blue state appears safe for Biden, with the polls showing him leading with an estimate vote share of 64.4 percent, followed by 34.3 percent for Trump.

Alabama (9 electoral college votes): The state remains safe for Trump as he enjoys a 20-point lead over Biden in the surveys, with a predicted vote share of 59.9 percent.

Louisiana and Kentucky (8 electoral college votes each): Both the states will continue to remain Republican bastions, with Trump expected to win 59.2 and 58.2 percent votes, respectively.

New York (29 electoral college votes): Representing more than 10 percent of the total votes needed to win in the electoral college, the financial hub of America will remain a citadel of the Democrats. Biden is predicted to win with a vote share of 64.4 percent.

California (55 electoral college votes): Another blue bastion which Biden is predicted to retain is California, with a predicted vote share of 63.6 percent.

Rhode Island (4 electoral college votes) and Delaware (3 electoral college votes), considered as strong blue territories, are expected to go for Biden with an estimated vote share of 63 and 62 percent, respectively.

Biden is also predicted to win 55 percent of the total votes each in New Mexico, Maine and New Hampshire. The three states account for 5, 2 and 4 electoral college votes, respectively.

Louisiana and Kentucky (8 electoral college votes each): Trump holds the edge in both the states, with the FiveThirtyEight poll predicting an estimated vote share of 59.1 and 58.4 percent, respectively.

Mississippi, Utah and Kansas (6 electoral college votes each): The three states are also predicted to go in favour of Trump, as the polls predict the incumbent President to grab a vote share of 56.8, 55.4 and 54.7 percent, respectively.

Illinois (20 electoral college votes each): Another big-ticket state which Biden is expected to bag is Illinois, with his vote share predicted as 57.7 percent.

Washington and New Jersey, accounting for 12 and 14 electoral college votes, respectively, is also predicted be retained by the Democrats. As per the polls, Biden is leading with 60 percent votes in both the states.

Biden is also expected to bag Virginia and Colorado, the states with 13 and 9 electoral college votes, respectively. In both the provinces, he is predicted to receive around 55 percent of the total votes.

Tennessee and Indiana (11 electoral college votes each): The two provinces are likely to go Republican way, as Trump is predicted to win more than 55 percent of the total votes.

Mississippi (11) and Alaska (8) are also expected to be won by Trump, as his lead over Biden in both the states stand at around 8 points, as per the polls.

Among blue states that Biden is expected to win also includes Oregon and Connecticut (7 electoral college votes each) as he enjoys a 20-point lead over Trump. Wisconsin and Minnesota (10 seats each), Michigan (16), Nevada (6) are also predicted to be bagged by Biden as he enjoys around 7 point leads in these states.

Provinces That Can Go For a Toss Up

Texas (38 electoral college votes): Traditionally a Republican bastion, the 538 poll has ended up increasing the anxiety within the GOP as Trump holds less than 2 percent lead over Biden. As per the poll tracker, the latter will receive 48.9 percent of the total votes, as compared to 50.2 percent backing the President.

Iowa (6 electoral college votes): Trump's lead has been restricted at 1.6 points, with the 538 poll predicting him to bag 50 percent of the votes as compared to 48.4 percent in favour of Biden.

Ohio (18 electoral college votes): The contest is divided right to the middle, as 538 polls predict 49.6 percent votes for Trump and 49.4 percent for Biden.

Among the Democratic learning swing states are Florida (29), Arizona (11) and North Carolina (15), where Biden is predicted to win around 50 percent of the votes, as compared to around 48 percent estimated vote share of Trump in these three states.

Georgia (16) could also swing either way, as Trump is ahead of Biden in the state by 1 point -- being estimated to win 50 percent of the votes as compared to 49 percent for his Democratic Party challenger.

Pennsylvania (20) was where the Trump campaign thrust its force in the final leg of electioneering. The swing state is currently leaning towards Biden, with him being predicted to win 52.2 percent of the votes, as compared to 47.1 percent backing Trump. But the latter has defied the predictions and expressed confidence that the state would not vote for a candidate who is "against fracking". In the past 40 years, the winner of Pennsylvania has emerged as the winner in the race to the White House.

