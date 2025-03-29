Washington, March 28: Federal layoffs in the United States have now affected the country's Health Agency. The US Health Department will cut 10,000 jobs as a part of the restructuring process. The US health secretary Robert F Kennedy announced that the layoffs and voluntary resigns would shrink and reshape the agency. The department's workforce is expected to shrink from 80,000 to nearly 60,000. The job cuts announced by the HHS would leave thousands of people jobless.

Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) will reportedly consolidate 28 agency divisions into 15 sections and a new Administration for Health America. This will help Robert F Kennedy to carry out the government's MAHA (Make America Healthy Again) plan. Kennedy said the organisation was aligning with its core mission and new priorities to reverse the chronic disease epidemic. He mentioned that the agency was reducing the "bureaucratic sprawl". Infosys Layoffs: Job Cuts Continue As IT Giant Lays Off Another 45 Trainees From Mysuru Campus, Offers Them Training for Potential Roles in BPM Industry.

HHS (Health and Human Services) oversees 13 agencies, including the FDA (Food and Drug Administration) and the Centre for Disease Control and Prevention. According to spokesperson Andrew Nixon, the combined job cuts with previous ones would reduce the workforce of the health departments from 82,000 to 62,000. One official of the CDC said that despite what would happen, it would be a "bad day." Tech Layoffs 2025: 23,382 Employees Laid Off by 89 Companies So Far This Year Due to Various Reasons; Check Details.

The layoffs announced by HHS would reportedly affect around 2,400 employees from the US Centre for Disease Control and Prevention and 3,500 from the FDA, as per the White House. The restructuring is announced when Donald Trump's government is implementing changes across the federal departments and agencies to bring down costs, with the help of Elon Musk's DOGE (Department of Government Efficiency).

