Mumbai, March 22: The tech industry has been hit by a wave of layoffs that have affected thousands of employees. The year started with a promise of AI innovations and fighting against business challenges. Now, companies are trying ways to reduce their costs by cutting jobs and restructuring their businesses to maximise their profits.

Recently, there were reports of some of the leading companies, such as Amazon, Intel, Volkswagen, and others, cutting jobs to sustain their business amid global challenges. These companies, along with others like Meta, Google, TikTok, Microsoft, Dell, Porsche, and others, have announced laying off people to streamline operations and save costs. Intel Layoffs Coming? New CEO Lip-Bu Tan May Announce Job Cuts To Streamline Operations Amid Financial Struggles and AI Competition, Say Reports.

According to a layoffs tracking website, Layoffs. FYI, 89 companies laid off 23,382 employees in 2025. Last year, 549 companies conducted massive layoffs to reduce their workforce, which affected 1,52,472 employees. This is a huge number; however, as huge as 2,64,220 people were laid off by 1,193 companies in 2023.

In January 2025, a report by TechCrunch mentioned that 6,003 employees were the victims of job cuts announced by the companies. In the following month (February), the tech companies laid off 16,084 employees, nearly three times the previous month. In March 2025, new companies announced a fresh round of layoffs, affecting hundreds of people. Here is the list of these companies.

Otorio Layoffs

Security Solution provider Otorio laid off 45 employees from its workforce. The decision to lay off Otorio came after the company's acquisition by Armis for USD 120 million this month.

Brightcove Layoffs

Boston-based streaming company Brightcove laid off 198 workers, a 2/3 of its staff, after Bending Spoons acquired it.

HelloFresh Layoffs

HelloFresh layoffs aimed at reducing the number of employees to 273. The company also shut down its centre at Grand Prairie in Texas.

HP Layoffs

Hewlett Packard announced its new round of layoffs this month, which affected 2,500 employees.

TikTok Layoffs

TikTok laid off 300 employees from Irish operations.

Wayfair Layoffs

Wayfair, an e-commerce giant, laid off 340 more employees this year.

Ola Electric Layoffs

India's leading two-wheeler EV firm announced cutting 3,000 jobs. Amazon Layoffs: E-Commerce Giant To Lay Off up to 14,000 Employees Globally To Save Billions, Limit Hiring in Early 2025,

Besides these major layoffs, other companies, like ActiveFrence, cut 22 employees, 7% of its workforce. NASA announced shutting several offices and cutting jobs due to compliance with Elon Musk's DOGE.

