San Francisco, March 4: A former employee of Jack Dorsey’s financial services firm, Block, has been reinstated after the company admitted his termination was the result of a clerical error. Andrew Harvard, who had initially shared his departure on social media, revealed that leadership contacted him to rectify the mistake shortly after the company announced it would be cutting its workforce by nearly half.

The incident occurred amidst a massive restructuring at Block, formerly known as Square, where approximately 4,000 employees are being laid off. The move reduces the company’s total headcount from over 10,000 to just under 6,000. Despite the sudden reversal for Harvard, the broader layoffs remain in effect as the company shifts its operational focus. Block Layoffs: 4,000 Employees Sacked by Jack Dorsey’s Fintech Firm, Affected To Receive 20 Weeks of Salary.

Block Layoffs: Clerical Error Leads to Job Reversal

Andrew Harvard had initially posted a graceful exit message on X (formerly Twitter), expressing gratitude for his time at the firm. However, he later provided an unexpected update to his followers, stating that Block leadership had informed him that his inclusion in the layoff list was unintentional.

According to Harvard, the company offered him the opportunity to return to his role immediately. He confirmed that he has accepted the offer. While Harvard’s case appears to be an isolated administrative oversight, it has drawn significant attention to the logistical complexities of executing large-scale workforce reductions.

Jack Dorsey's Restructuring Driven by Artificial Intelligence

In a public note to staff, Block co-founder Jack Dorsey clarified that the decision to cut 40% of the workforce was not due to financial instability. He noted that gross profit continues to grow and profitability is improving. Instead, Dorsey attributed the change to the rapid adoption of artificial intelligence and a desire for "flatter" teams.

Dorsey explained that the intelligence tools the company is currently building and using are enabling a new way of working. He stated that these technologies allow the firm to operate with significantly fewer people, fundamentally changing how the company is run. He described the reduction as "one of the hardest decisions" in the history of the organisation.

Block Layoffs: Severance and Support for Departing Staff

For the 4,000 employees who are not being reinstated, Block has committed to a severance package including 20 weeks of salary. Dorsey also moved to ensure that departing staff were not immediately cut off from internal communication tools, allowing Slack and email access to remain active through Thursday evening for personal farewells. Block Layoffs: Fintech Company Lays Off More Than 4,000 People, Citing AI.

Dorsey apologised to those leaving, stating that the decision was not a reflection of their individual contributions. He urged remaining staff to focus on building a company with "intelligence at the core." The company is expected to continue its transition toward AI-driven operations throughout 2026.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Hindustan Times ), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 04, 2026 01:42 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).