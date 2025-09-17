Ocala, September 17: A Fifth Judicial Circuit Court in Florida sentenced former nurse Alexis Von Yates to two years in prison after she was caught having a sexual relationship with her 15-year-old stepson. The 35-year-old was arrested following the 2024 incident, which her husband discovered after returning home unexpectedly in Ocala, Florida. Judge Timothy McCourt delivered the ruling on Tuesday, September 17, reducing her original felony charge under a plea deal. Along with prison time, Von Yates will serve two years of community control and 10 years of probation as a registered sex offender.

During the sentencing, the minor victim’s mother condemned Von Yates, calling her an "incestuous pedophile" who had groomed and manipulated her son. According to a New York Post report, she described the former nurse as a coward who showed no remorse for her "despicable actions." The mother further said her son had been betrayed by people who should have protected him, and revealed that he has not spoken to his father since the incident. US Shocker: Nurse Loses License Over Moral Breach After Allegedly Engaging in Sexual Acts With 15-Year-Old Stepson in Florida.

Court documents stated that Von Yates was initially charged with sexual battery by a person in familial authority, a first-degree felony carrying a possible life sentence. However, as reported by the New York Post, the plea deal reduced the charge to lewd and lascivious battery on a man aged between 12 and 16. Von Yates pleaded no contest to the lesser charge on August 21 and was also ordered to complete 200 hours of community service in addition to fines and court fees. US Shocker: Florida Teacher Has Sex With Student Inside Classroom Before First Bell Rings at Riverview High School, Arrested.

The disturbing case came to light in July 2024 when Von Yates’ husband, Frank, discovered her engaging in sexual activity with his son while they watched a horror film. According to police records, the stepson ran into the bathroom while Von Yates hid under a blanket, but the confrontation exposed the affair. The arrest affidavit noted that she had told the victim she was "horny" and compared him to her husband in his youth. Shortly after her arrest in November, Von Yates lost her nursing license, further ending her career in healthcare.

