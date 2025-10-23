Brittany, October 23: In a shocking incident, a 60-year-old woman and her 82-year-old boyfriend allegedly kidnapped, starved and tortured a 45-year-old woman for five years in Saint-Molf, Brittany, France. The victim, initially a roommate of the female suspect, was reportedly forced to live in a tent in the garden or a garage attached to the house after the man moved in. According to Nantes prosecutor Antoine Leroy, she was often locked in the garage, slept on a deckchair, used pots or plastic bags as a toilet, and was made to eat porridge mixed with dish soap.

The victim reportedly endured extreme psychological and physical abuse during her captivity, and her movements were severely restricted. According to The People report, investigators found that her bank accounts had been deactivated except for large sums that were allegedly siphoned off by the couple. The prosecutor noted that the woman “disappeared from the radar” since April 2022, coinciding with her divorce, making it easier for the suspects to exploit her vulnerability. France Shocker: Angry Over Losing Game of Fortnite, Man Stabs 11-Year-Old Girl To Death in Essonne; Arrested.

The victim managed to escape on October 14 while the man was distracted watching television, seeking refuge at a neighbour’s home in a state of hypothermia, The People reported. Authorities were immediately alerted, and police arrived at the scene to take her into protective custody. A subsequent search of the property revealed the garage door had been blocked with concrete blocks, corroborating her account of being confined in inhumane conditions for years. Prosecutor Antoine Leroy stated that while the suspects admitted to the basic facts, they appeared to minimise the severity of their actions, denying the prolonged and torturous nature of the abuse. France Shocker: Daycare Worker Forces Crying Baby to Drink Drain Cleaner, Jailed for 25 Years.

The investigation is ongoing, with authorities looking into the full extent of the alleged abuse and financial exploitation, The People report. The 82-year-old man has been placed under judicial supervision, while the 60-year-old woman remains in custody. Both are facing multiple charges, including kidnapping with torture or acts of barbarism and fraudulent abuse of a vulnerable person, crimes which carry a potential life sentence. Police continue to gather evidence to support prosecution and ensure justice for the victim.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (The People), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

