Essonne, February 18: A 23-year-old French man, identified as Owen L, has confessed to murdering 11-year-old Louise Lasalle after losing a game of Fortnite, according to French media reports. The unemployed man allegedly became enraged after an argument with another player on February 7 and left his home in Epinay-sur-Orge, Essonne, to cool off.

Prosecutor Grégoire Dulin stated that Owen initially intended to rob or extort money but instead encountered Louise on her way home from school. Seeing her mobile phone hanging around her neck, he tricked her into following him into the woods by pretending he had lost something. Once they were alone, he brandished a knife and demanded money. When she screamed, he panicked, pushed her to the ground, and stabbed her. UK Shocker: Woman Kills Daughters ‘Who Got in Way of Her Sex Life’, Sentenced to 32 Years in Jail.

Louise’s body was discovered 12 hours after she was reported missing on February 8. Investigators found male DNA on her hands, and reports suggest the suspect had also tried to lure another girl into the woods earlier that day. UK Shocker: 2 Men Kill Their Neighbour With Hammer After Argument Over Dustbin in Somerset, Arrested.

Owen L later confessed to his girlfriend that he had “done something serious.” He allegedly disposed of the murder weapon, bleached his clothes, and threw them away. His 24-year-old girlfriend has now been charged with failing to report a crime.

Owen L, who lived with his parents, had a history of petty offences. His older sister had previously reported him to the police in April 2023 for violent behavior. He is now in police custody, facing charges for the brutal killing of the young girl.

