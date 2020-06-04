French President Emmanuel Macron Writes to PM Narendra Modi, Extends Solidarity With Kin of Cyclone Amphan Victims in India

Indian PM Narendra Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron (Photo Credits: IANS)

Mumbai/Paris, June 4: French President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and conveyed his heartfelt condolences and his full solidarity with the kin of Cyclone Amphan victims in India. He also offered to extend any support that India might consider necessary to come to the aid of those directly affected.

The French diplomatic sources stated, as quoted by news agency ANI, "In the aftermath of #CycloneAmphan in India, France President Emmanuel Macron wrote to to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. On behalf of the French people, President Macron conveyed his heartfelt condolences and his full solidarity." Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Holds Telephonic Talks With French Counterpart Florence Parly, Discuss on Timely Delivery of Rafale Aircraft Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Adding more, the French diplomatic sources said, "President Macron has offered to extend any support that India might consider necessary to come to the aid of those directly affected." Apart from this, the sources also claim that French Development Agency has finished finalising a concessional loan of 200 million euros, which will bolster the World Bank in providing additional social protection to the most vulnerable in India.

Here's what the French Diplomatic sources said:

