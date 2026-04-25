New Delhi, April 25: Indian jewellery has a way of travelling far beyond borders, and this time, it seems to have reached the office of Italy's Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni. A recent selfie shared by Meloni has sparked a wave of reactions online after many users noticed one standout detail: a pair of traditional Indian jhumka earrings. Meloni recently posted a selfie on her social media, where she appeared in a sharply tailored winter look featuring a charcoal blazer layered over a beige knit top. While the outfit itself was polished and formal, it was her accessories that grabbed the internet's attention. The Italian leader was seen wearing ornate jhumkas with delicate ghungroo-style detailing, a design that immediately caught the eye of Indian users. Emmanuel Macron-Giorgia Meloni Viral Video: ‘Awkward’ Hug Between France President and Italy PM Goes Viral During High-Stakes Talks in Paris.

Along with the picture, Meloni shared a strongly worded political caption focused on propaganda, freedom and Italy's national interests. But online, many people were discussing something entirely different. Within minutes, Indian social media users flooded the comments section, reacting to the unexpected fashion moment. Some called it a subtle nod to India's growing cultural influence on the global stage. Others took a lighter route, turning the look into memes and joking that Meloni had embraced Bollywood-style power dressing. 'I Am Giorgia': PM Narendra Modi Writes Preface to Italian PM Giorgia Meloni’s Autobiography; Italian Leader Says ‘Deeply Honoured’.

The reason the moment resonated so quickly is simple: jhumkas are more than just earrings. In India, they are tied to tradition, celebration and everyday style. They are worn at weddings, festivals, family gatherings and even casual outings. For many, seeing a global political leader wear such a recognisable Indian accessory felt surprising, and oddly familiar at the same time. Across generations, jhumkas have remained a staple in Indian fashion, constantly reappearing in modern trends while staying rooted in tradition. Meloni, meanwhile, is no stranger to viral internet moments. Whether it's light-hearted exchanges with world leaders or curated social media posts, her digital presence often stays in the spotlight.

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)