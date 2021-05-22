Washington, May 22: The overall global COVID-19 caseload has topped 165.8 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 3.43 million, according to the Johns Hopkins University. In its latest update on Saturday morning, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload and death toll stood at 165,862,407 and 3,438,086, respectively.

The US continues to be the worst-hit country with the world's highest number of cases and deaths at 33,084,897 and 589,223, respectively, according to the CSSE. In terms of infections, India follows in the second place with 26,031,991 cases. US Records Below 30,000 New COVID-19 Cases for First Time in Nearly a Year.

The other worst countries with over 3 million cases are Brazil (15,970,949), France (5,979,369), Turkey (5,169,951), Russia (4,926,717), the UK (4,473,772), Italy (4,183,476), Germany (3,646,600), Spain (3,636,453), Argentina (3,482,512) and Colombia (3,192,050), the CSSE figures showed.

In terms of deaths, Brazil comes second with 446,309 fatalities. Nations with a death toll of over 100,000 are India (291,331), Mexico (220,493), the UK (127,972), Italy (125,028), Russia (115,764) and France (108,343).

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 22, 2021 09:02 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).