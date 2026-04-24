Six advocates, including a pregnant woman, were rescued after being trapped inside a malfunctioning lift at the City Civil Courts complex in Vijayawada on Thursday. The incident occurred when the lift got stuck between the seventh and eighth floors, leaving the occupants stranded for nearly 40 minutes.

According to reports, the lift suddenly halted mid-way due to a technical snag, leaving very limited space for movement inside. Poor ventilation and rising heat levels added to the discomfort, causing anxiety among those trapped. The situation was particularly concerning given the presence of a pregnant advocate among them. Ghaziabad: Boy Gets Trapped in Lift After Opening Door Midway at Society in Kaushambi, CCTV Video Surfaces.

6 Advocates Rescued After Lift Malfunction at Vijayawada City Civil Court

Vijayawada: Six lawyers rescued after being stuck in lift due to malfunctioning at court complex. pic.twitter.com/sUCm2It5SO — News Arena India (@NewsArenaIndia) April 23, 2026

Fellow lawyers in the building quickly alerted the Fire and Police Departments after realizing that the lift was stuck and could not be accessed from outside. As immediate assistance was not possible from within the building, emergency responders were called in to handle the situation. Ghaziabad: Residents Slam Maintenance After Lift Malfunctions Twice in 10 Hours at Trine Tower in UP, Rescue Video Surfaces.

Rescue teams reached the spot promptly and carried out a manual operation to open the lift. All six advocates were safely evacuated without any reported injuries, though they appeared visibly shaken after the ordeal.

The incident sparked anger among members of the legal community, who raised concerns over the alleged poor maintenance of lifts in the court complex. Advocates have demanded immediate inspection and repair of all lifts to prevent such incidents in the future and ensure safety within the premises.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 24, 2026 09:12 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).