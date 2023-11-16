Jerusalem, November 16: The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) on Thursday said that fighter jets struck the house of senior Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh's house in Gaza. In a post on X, the military said on Wednesday night, "the 215th fire brigade in the 162nd division attacked with fighter jets the house of Ismail Haniyeh, the head of the political bureau of the terrorist organisation Hamas".

The IDF claimed that the house was being "used as a terrorist infrastructure and, among other things, as a meeting place for the organisation's senior officials". There were no immediate information if there were any casualties. Israel-Hamas War: Israeli Forces Capture and Demolish Hamas-Run Parliament in Gaza (Watch Video).

Earlier this month, Palestinian media reports had claimed that Haniyeh's grandaughter Roaa Hammam, a medical student at the Gaza University, was reportedly killed in an IDF airstrike. But the Israel military did not comment on the reports. Israel-Hamas War: Israeli Forces Raid Gaza’s Al-Shifa Hospital, Where Hundreds of Patients, Including Newborns Are Stranded by Fighting.

Israeli Jets Strike Hamas Leader Ismail Haniyeh’s House in Gaza:

Overnight, IDF fighter jets struck the residence of Ismail Haniyeh, the Head of Hamas’ Political Bureau. The residence was used as terrorist infrastructure and a meeting point for Hamas’ senior leaders to direct terrorist attacks against Israel. pic.twitter.com/kljYYN6O0U — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) November 16, 2023

On November 4, an Israeli drone fired a missile at Haniyeh's house in Gaza Haniyeh, who is the group's political chief, has been outside the Gaza Strip since 2019, residing between Turkey and Qatar.

