In a significant escalation of the conflict, the Israeli army has demolished Gaza's Parliament building following its capture by Hamas. The video circulating on social media captures the moment of the explosion, with the Parliament building reduced to rubble and thick black smoke billowing from the site. The offensive marks an intensified military operation in the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas in the Palestinian territory. Israel-Palestine War: IDF Special Forces Raid Gaza City’s Al-Shifa Hospital, Find Weapons and Hamas Assets Inside.

Israeli Forces Demolish Gaza Parliament

BREAKING: Israel army blows up and destroyed the parliament building in Gaza pic.twitter.com/ehkyyasNzc — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) November 15, 2023

Gaza's Parliament Destroyed by Israeli Army

عاجل… جيش الاحتلال يفجّر مبنى البرلمان في غزة ويدمره تماماً. pic.twitter.com/HrBRMe2Jqa — إياد الحمود (@Eyaaaad) November 15, 2023

