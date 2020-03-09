Holi 2020: Pakistan PM Imran Khan Greets Hindus a Happy and Peaceful Holi

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan | File Image | (Photo Credits: PTI)

Islamabad, March 9: Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday greeted the Hindu community on the occasion of Holi. The festival is being celebrated in Pakistan on Monday and Tuesday.

“Wishing all our Hindu community a very happy and peaceful Holi, the festival of colours,” the prime minister tweeted. The Balochistan provincial government on Sunday announced a two-day holiday for the Hindu community to celebrate Holi. Holi 2020 Dates and How to Watch Barsana, Mathura & Vrindavan Celebration Live Online: Free Streaming of Brij Holi from Uttar Pradesh.

Wishing all our Hindu community a very happy and peaceful Holi, the festival of colours. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) March 9, 2020

Hindus form the biggest minority community in Pakistan. According to official estimates, 75 lakh Hindus live in Pakistan.