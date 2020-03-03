Holi 2020 Dates and How to Watch Barsana, Mathura & Vrindavan Celebration Live Online: Free Streaming of Brij Holi from Uttar Pradesh

Lathmar Holi (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Rejoice, as the festival of Holi 2020 begins today. Well, you may know the Holi celebration dates as March 9 for Holika Dahan and March 10 for the colour celebrations, but in parts of Uttar Pradesh, it begins today. Popularly called as Brij Holi, it involves week-long celebrations which start today. The first day celebrates Laddoo Holi followed by Lathmar Holi. Laddoo Holi 2020 begins today in Barsana and Mathura. Tomorrow will be the celebration of Lathmar Holi 2020 in Barsana and Nandgaon. There are traditional prayers and rituals that are followed in Lord Krishna temples in these towns. Locals recreate the scenes from Lord Krishna's childhood and revel in the Holi celebrations. It is not always possible to go there and witness the celebrations but you can always rely on Holi 2020 celebrations live streaming. If you are looking where you can watch free live streaming of Barsana Holi 2020, then we make it easier for you. You can catch the celebrations of Holi at Mathura and Vrindavan by watching the video streaming online on official channels. Brij Holi 2020 Dates and Schedule: From Barsana, Lathmar to Dhulandi, Check Complete Calendar of Holi Celebrations in Mathura and Vrindavan in UP.

In most parts of the country, Choti Holi, the day of Holika Dahan is marked on March 9. The next day will be the Badi Holi, or the celebration with colours. But in Uttar Pradesh's Mathura and Vrindavan, the entire festival is called the Braj ki Holi, which showcases a variety of celebrations on each day. The Ladoo Mar Holi sees people throwing laddoos (Indian sweet) at each other and later consume it as prasad.

How to Watch Live Streaming of Holi Celebrations From Mathura and Vrindavan:

Thanks to the several video channels, you can watch the live streaming of traditional Holi celebrations from these towns. You can watch the live streaming of Lathmar and Laddoo Holi on the official website of brijlive.in. The celebrations at Vrindavan differ a bit from those in Mathura. People here also celebrate with flowers, called the Foolonwali Holi. The Iskcon Temple in Vrindavan starts their celebration with daily pravachan and prayers. You can catch all the happenings of the Holi celebrations at Vrindavan on the official website, Vrindavan TV.

So while most other parts of the country look at Holi as just a two-day festival, it is actually a week-long celebration in Uttar Pradesh towns. You can experience them from home by watching live streaming. Happy Holi, everyone!